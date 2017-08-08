Title

Presque Isle Adds Competency-Based Degree

By

Paul Fain
August 8, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Maine at Presque Isle has created an online, competency-based degree aimed at adult students.

The university's new bachelor's degree in business administration has a flat tuition rate of $2,000 per semester, which is less than half its standard rate for in-state students. It includes a focus on students' previous college learning and work experience, which can be counted toward the degree. In addition, all course and learning materials are included in the program's digital platform, the university said, eliminating additional textbook costs or fees.

In 2014 the university announced it was moving beyond traditional grading by basing all of its academic programs on competency-style proficiencies that students must master to earn a credential.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Giving People What They Paid For
Bad Idea About Writing: Anybody Can Teach It
Affirmative Action: Now More Than Ever

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

This Is What We Call a “Red Flag”
Critique of Century Foundation's OPM Report
The Tenkara of Communications
A Convenient Target
Academic Hazing?
Tying the Peasants to the Land

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top