Presque Isle Adds Competency-Based Degree

The University of Maine at Presque Isle has created an online, competency-based degree aimed at adult students.

The university's new bachelor's degree in business administration has a flat tuition rate of $2,000 per semester, which is less than half its standard rate for in-state students. It includes a focus on students' previous college learning and work experience, which can be counted toward the degree. In addition, all course and learning materials are included in the program's digital platform, the university said, eliminating additional textbook costs or fees.

In 2014 the university announced it was moving beyond traditional grading by basing all of its academic programs on competency-style proficiencies that students must master to earn a credential.