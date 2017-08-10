UCLA Star: ‘Football and School Don’t Go Together’

University of California, Los Angeles, quarterback Josh Rosen, in an interview with the sports news website Bleacher Report, discussed the difficulties balancing his academic and athletic responsibilities.

“Look, football and school don't go together,” Rosen said. “They just don't. Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs. There are guys who have no business being in school, but they're here because this is the path to the [National Football League]. There's no other way.”

Rosen went on to say that no one should have to balance a football player’s schedule with a full-time college education, and that institutions should do more to assist athletes.

“At some point, universities have to do more to prepare players for university life and help them succeed beyond football. There's so much money being made in this sport. It's a crime to not do everything you can to help the people who are making it for those who are spending it,” he said in the interview.

Rosen, an outspoken player who has previously been chastised by his coach for sharing his political views publicly, is considered a likely top pick in a future NFL draft. Also in the interview he discussed his professional football goals and his health habits off the field.