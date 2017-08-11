Title

Research Institutions Urged to Plan for Disasters

Scott Jaschik
August 11, 2017
Academic research institutions need to do much more to plan for disasters, which might include natural disasters such as hurricanes or malicious incidents such as cyberattacks, says a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Among the recommendations: universities should start "mandatory disaster-resilience education for research students, staff and faculty. And the National Institutes of Health should convene a consortium of stakeholders to discuss efforts research sponsors can take to enhance the disaster resilience of the biomedical research enterprise."

