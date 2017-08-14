search
“Admissions Insider”: Unexpected Freshmen, No Revoked Acceptances
August 14, 2017
- The University of California, Irvine, isn't the only university to find itself anticipating hundreds of previously unexpected freshmen. The University of South Carolina has handled the situation without generating controversy.
- New guide for Jewish students raises questions about whether criticisms of some colleges as "worst for Jewish students" may not be telling the whole story.
- In “Ethical College Admissions,” is it ethical to encourage students to apply for $1 million in scholarships?
