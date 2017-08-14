Title

South Korea Science Official Quits Over Scandal

By

Elizabeth Redden
August 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

The newly appointed head of South Korea's Science, Technology and Innovation Office stepped down over a decade-old research fraud scandal, The Korea Times and Korea Herald reported. Park Ky-young was previously a senior adviser to former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun until 2006, when she resigned over a scandal in which a leading stem cell scientist, Hwang Woo-suk, was accused of fabricating data. Park was a co-author on one of Hwang's papers.

Park's appointment as South Korea's chief science officer earlier this week prompted opposition from hundreds of scientists, including a statement from 288 professors at Seoul National University, who described it as an "insult to all scientists in Korea … She must not take the post and be allowed to make decisions over how the country's R&D budget of 20 trillion won [$17.5 billion] should be allocated."

After initially resisting calls to step down, Park did so Friday. "I once again apologize for disappointing the people and causing continuous controversies," Park, a professor of biology at Sunchon National University, said in a written statement. "I sincerely hope that the Science, Technology and Innovation Office performs its role as the nation's science control tower and that my resignation may act as an opportunity for unity and development in science."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Charlottesville?
Charlottesville: American Tragedy Redux
A ‘Distance-Traveled’ Model
for College Admissions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Taking Words at Face Value
When Neutrality Isn’t an Option
Why this Tiger Mother Supports Affirmative Action
Charlottesville
Supercuts and the Future of (Too Many) Jobs
Math Geek Mom: Thank You!

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top