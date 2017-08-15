Title

University Sees the Power of a T-Shirt

By

Scott Jaschik
August 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

Adam Levine, of the band Maroon 5, may not have ever stepped foot on the campus of Clarion University in Pennsylvania. But The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the university is enjoying attention he brought it by wearing a Clarion T-shirt while accepting an award Sunday night on the nationally televised Teen Choice Awards. The shirt surprised many, and was cheered by many students and alumni, who asked about any connection between the singer and the university. The student activities board apparently sent Levine the T-shirt, a while ago, inviting him to perform on campus. He hasn't done that, but he kept the shirt.

 

