Academic Minute: Caves Hold Clues to Climate Change
August 16, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Jessica Oster, assistant professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences at Vanderbilt University, looks underground for evidence of an abrupt change to the world’s weather. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
