College GOP Site Removes White Nationalist Posts
August 16, 2017
The College Republicans at the University of Minnesota Duluth have apologized for and removed posts on the group's Facebook page that praise white nationalism (right), The Duluth News Tribune reported. While the posts have been removed, they are circulating on social media. A vice president of the group, who was not named, was removed from the position amid the discussion of the posts.
