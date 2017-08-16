Title

College GOP Site Removes White Nationalist Posts

By

Scott Jaschik
August 16, 2017
Comments
 
 

The College Republicans at the University of Minnesota Duluth have apologized for and removed posts on the group's Facebook page that praise white nationalism (right), The Duluth News Tribune reported. While the posts have been removed, they are circulating on social media. A vice president of the group, who was not named, was removed from the position amid the discussion of the posts.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Klan 2.0
The Attack on Affirmative Action Is Simple
and Powerful -- and Wrong
Why Charlottesville?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Need-Blind
Addressing Passive Racism in the Academy
Higher Ed Jobs and 'The End of Loyalty’
The Call for Patriotic Internationalism
The Many Meanings of 'Summer Melt'
Changing the Culture for Better Results

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top