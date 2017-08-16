Warren Asks if DeVos Counsel Violated Conflict of Interest Law

In a letter sent today to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, asked for information about the work of senior counsel Robert Eitel to determine if he broke conflict-of-interest laws.

Eitel, a former compliance officer at for-profit college operator Bridgepoint Education Inc. while serving at the department, has been the subject of multiple inquiries Warren has sent to DeVos. He has been recused from discussions of the gainful-employment rule at the department but not the borrower-defense rule, which lays out guidelines for students defrauded by their institution to seek discharge of federal student loan debt.

In the letter, Warren asked DeVos to clarify aspects of Eitel's involvement in decision making on both rules.

"I have repeatedly sought information from the department on the nature of Eitel's involvement with the borrower-defense regulation and the timeline of his involvement, but you have so far failed to provide me with this information," Warren wrote.

If Eitel provided written or verbal advice on the borrower-defense law while still employed at Bridgepoint and without a relevant waiver, he may have violated criminal conflict-of-interest statute, Warren wrote.