ABA Launches Legal Education Commission

The American Bar Association on Wednesday announced a 10-member task force to address the challenging job market for new lawyers, falling bar-exam passage rates and other pressing issues in legal education.

Patricia White, the dean and a professor of law at the University of Miami School of Law, will chair the commission.

Commission subcommittees will focus on specific issues involved in legal education, such as the bar exam and the length of law school programs. The ABA, like other higher ed accreditors, has faced increasing pressure from the Department of Education and Congress to seek accountability from its member institutions. Hilarie Bass, the new president of the ABA, has made rethinking legal education a top priority.

“The ABA is in a unique position to work with the various stakeholders, such as bar examiners, legal academics and bar leaders, interested in training future lawyers,” Bass said in a statement. “Through the Commission on the Future of Legal Education, we will enhance our leadership role in anticipating, articulating and influencing dramatic changes in the legal profession and their effect on legal education.”