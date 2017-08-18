Title

CFPB Seeks Proposed Settlement for Corinthian's Lending Program

By

Ashley A. Smith
August 18, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking a proposed settlement against Aequitas Capital Management for assisting Corinthian Colleges with providing private loans to its students.

The federal agency alleges that Aequitas, which was a private equity firm based in Oregon, enabled Corinthian to make the private loans so that it would seem as if the school made enough outside revenue to meet the requirements for receiving federal student aid dollars. Aequitas purchased or funded about $230 million in Corinthian's private loans, known as Genesis loans. Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission took action against Aequitas for defrauding more than 1,500 investors, and a receiver was appointed to wind down the company and distribute its remaining assets.

If the CFPB's proposed settlement is approved, about 41,000 former Corinthian students would be eligible for approximately $183.3 million in loan forgiveness. The company would also forgive all outstanding balances on Genesis loans for borrowers who meet certain eligibility balances and forgive Genesis loans in default. A number of state attorneys general have also reached proposed settlements with Aequitas.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Toward a Culture of Self-Care
One Way College Leaders
Can Truly Stand With Charlottesville
When Activism Came to My Hometown

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Us'
'Superfandom', Audiobooks, and Audible.com
The Next Best Thing
Beyond Ignorance
How Should Teaching Demonstrations Be Staged?
The Casual Disparagement of Higher Ed Staff

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top