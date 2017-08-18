Global Projects for All at Worcester Polytechnic

Worcester Polytechnic Institute is starting an initiative called Global Projects for All, which will provide every full-time, degree-seeking student a $5,000 credit to offset the cost of an off-campus project. WPI has a Global Projects Program in which students travel to one of more than 40 project centers around the globe to work in small teams under the guidance of faculty members to address problems related to issues such as energy, food, health and urban sustainability.

WPI plans to add additional project centers and is aiming for 90 percent student participation by 2020. The new funding will begin with the Class of 2022, or next year’s entering freshman class.

Colby College in April announced a similar initiative to provide funding for all students to spend time abroad.