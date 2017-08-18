Title

Michigan State, LSU Reject Supremacist Speaker

By

Scott Jaschik
August 18, 2017
Comments
 
 

Michigan State and Louisiana State Universities have rejected requests by Richard Spencer, the white supremacist speaker, to appear on their campuses. In both cases, the university cited the violence in Charlottesville, Va., that accompanied a white supremacist gathering there. Historically, public colleges are required under the First Amendment to be open to speakers with all views. But the incidents in Charlottesville have already led Texas A&M University and the University of Florida to block Spencer appearances, citing the threat of violence, not his views.

