Barnes & Noble Teams With Target Against Amazon

Lindsay McKenzie
August 21, 2017
Target has announced a partnership with Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, which will see their products stocked in campus bookstores across the country. Widely reported as a response to stiff competition for student dollars from online retailer Amazon, the partnership will see items from Target’s “college essentials” line stocked in close to 800 Barnes & Noble campus stores.

Amazon has in recent years made a push to expand its physical retail space, particularly selling books, and last week announced a new “instant pickup” service at five U.S. colleges with existing same-day pickup facilities. The new service promises to place items such as snacks, phone chargers and popular Amazon electronic devices in lockers for collection in under two minutes.

