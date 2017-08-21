U Miami Won't Make Agreements With Cuban Universities

The University of Miami announced that it will not establish any institutional agreements with Cuban universities or with the Cuban government after a private meeting Friday with representatives of the Cuban exile community, The Miami Herald reported.

The announcement came amid controversy over the future of the university’s Institute for Cuban and Cuban-American Studies after the director of that institute, Jaime Suchlicki, departed the university. Suchlicki described his departure as a resignation, citing differences with the university’s president, Julio Frenk, about the future of the institute, which frequently hosted Cuban dissidents and other opponents of the Castro regime. The appointment of a new interim director for the institute seems to have caused further controversy.

Many other universities have pushed for expanded ties with Cuban universities in recent years, as tensions between the U.S. and Cuba have eased somewhat and the two countries have re-established diplomatic relations. But a group representing Cuban exile organizations, the Cuban Resistance Assembly, had urged the University of Miami to refrain from setting up “relations of exchange with academic institutions on the island, because they are under the direct control of the Cuban one-party totalitarian state.”