Protest Over Supremacist at Stanislaus State

Some students interrupted the fall welcome speech by Ellen Junn, president of California State University at Stanislaus, to demand that the university expel at white supremacist who is a student, The Modesto Bee reported. Nathan Damigo has been linked to posters that have gone up on various campuses urging students to embrace European culture, and has participated in numerous white nationalist protests. His status at the university has been known and debated for some time, but the events of Charlottesville -- which he helped organize -- have renewed the attention. The university has said that, as a public institution, it cannot kick him out for his activities.

At Monday's event, students held signs and chanted “Stand against hate at Stan State." On poster said “Don’t let what happened in Charlottesville happen here!!!” Another said, “When you give Nazis a platform, they bring torches. Expel Damigo.”

Junn praised those protesting for “proclaiming their passion against hate speech and hate activism."



