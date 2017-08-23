LexisNexis Pulls 2 Products Out of China

LexisNexis said it withdrew an academic research database and a business information service from the Chinese market in March after being asked to remove content, Reuters reported. The statement from LexisNexis came amid a controversy over Cambridge University Press’s decision to block access to more than 300 articles in the journal The China Quarterly at the request of government censors in order to avoid having all of its content blocked in China -- a decision that Cambridge subsequently reversed.

"Earlier this year LexisNexis Business Insight Solutions in China was asked to remove some content from its database," LexisNexis said in a statement quoted by Reuters. "In March 2017, the company withdrew two products (Nexis and LexisNexis Academic) from the Chinese market."

LexisNexis did not respond to inquiries from Inside Higher Ed seeking further information.