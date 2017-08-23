Penn State Blocks Event by White Supremacist

Pennsylvania State University on Tuesday announced that it has rejected a request by Richard Spencer, the white supremacist leader, to speak on campus. Penn State's action follows those of Texas A&M University, the University of Florida, Michigan State University and Louisiana State University in denying Spencer's request to speak or hold events on campus.

Eric J. Barron, the president at Penn State, said in a statement that the decision was based on the threat of violence, not Spencer's bigoted views.

"After critical assessment by campus police, in consultation with state and federal law enforcement officials, we have determined that Mr. Spencer is not welcome on our campus, as this event at this time presents a major security risk to students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus. It is the likelihood of disruption and violence, not the content, however odious, that drives our decision," Barron said.