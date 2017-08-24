Title

Email Threats Close Brandeis University

By

Nick Roll
August 24, 2017
Brandeis University closed its campus Wednesday morning amid unspecified threats the university said it received via email. Students who were already on campus were taken to a “secured indoor location” as buildings were swept by authorities.

Residence halls are set to open Sunday, and the university announced by the end of the day Wednesday that the campus had been reopened and that the move-in and orientation schedules would not be affected. The campus is scheduled to be open for business as usual Thursday.

A full breakdown of the timeline of the threats and closure -- which lasted from 9:52 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., was posted on the university’s website.

