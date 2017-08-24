Servers Crash on First Day of Class at Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati’s online services went down Monday, disrupting students’ and faculty’s first day of classes.

The News Record reported that the university’s data center went into emergency shutdown around 10:15 a.m., leaving students, faculty and staff unable to access any UC webpages, email or digital systems. On Twitter, several students expressed frustration at being unable to access their class schedules on Catalyst, with some saying they missed their classes because they didn’t know where to go.

The university’s IT department reported that services had been fully restored around midnight Monday and apologized for the interruption to teaching, learning and research on campus. In a maintenance report, the department said, “We understand that Monday’s extended interruption to your access to UC’s core digital services was very frustrating. We apologize for the disruption that all of you experienced on the busiest day of the autumn semester.”