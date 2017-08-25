Title

At Guilford College, History All Can Celebrate

By

Scott Jaschik
August 25, 2017
Comments
 
 

As bitter debates take place nationally over monuments to Confederate generals and to other racists, Guilford College is celebrating the history of the Underground Railroad, which once passed through wooded areas on the North Carolina campus. A focal point is a 300-year-old poplar tree (at right), which is now seen as a monument to abolitionists' efforts to help conduct enslaved people to freedom. Information about a walking tour now available may be found here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Between Division III Athletes and Professors
The Disappearing Jew
Some Good People

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Soft Spot for Trailing Academic Partners
Tech Death
Service, Summer, Sex, and Shoestrings
The Modern Experience of Computer Death
Educational Malpractice
Translating Your Materials for International Recruitment

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top