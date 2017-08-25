Title
At Guilford College, History All Can Celebrate
August 25, 2017
As bitter debates take place nationally over monuments to Confederate generals and to other racists, Guilford College is celebrating the history of the Underground Railroad, which once passed through wooded areas on the North Carolina campus. A focal point is a 300-year-old poplar tree (at right), which is now seen as a monument to abolitionists' efforts to help conduct enslaved people to freedom. Information about a walking tour now available may be found here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!