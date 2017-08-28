Title

William Carey U, Fired Professor Resolve Lawsuit

By

Nick Roll
August 28, 2017
Comments
 
 

The abrupt 2016 firing of Daniel C. Browning Jr. prompted outrage from students and alumni, who contested the mysterious dismissal of a professor who had taught at the university for 26 years.

Browning -- who had received tenure in 1996 --  filed a complaint claiming breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional harm. On Friday, Browning and the university successfully reached the end of mediation in the lawsuit.

"His views were considered liberal — not toeing the Baptist line," Aynsley Saucier, a 2008 graduate, told the Hattiesburgh American. "He taught me how to think about the Bible in ways that I had not heard in Sunday school.”

Exactly why Browning was fired was never disclosed, although a common theory was that it concerned the way he taught the Bible’s telling of creation. 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Design Learning Outcomes
to Change the World
Between Division III Athletes and Professors
The Disappearing Jew

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Harvey
Analyzing the ECAR Trends to Watch 2017 Report
Guest Post: Ed Tech's Collision Course
NYC Street Photographer Donato DiCamillo, in the Deep South
A Soft Spot for Trailing Academic Partners
Tech Death

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top