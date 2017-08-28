William Carey U, Fired Professor Resolve Lawsuit

The abrupt 2016 firing of Daniel C. Browning Jr. prompted outrage from students and alumni, who contested the mysterious dismissal of a professor who had taught at the university for 26 years.

Browning -- who had received tenure in 1996 -- filed a complaint claiming breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional harm. On Friday, Browning and the university successfully reached the end of mediation in the lawsuit.

"His views were considered liberal — not toeing the Baptist line," Aynsley Saucier, a 2008 graduate, told the Hattiesburgh American. "He taught me how to think about the Bible in ways that I had not heard in Sunday school.”

Exactly why Browning was fired was never disclosed, although a common theory was that it concerned the way he taught the Bible’s telling of creation.