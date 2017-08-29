Title

White Nationalist Posters Appear at Weber State

By

Scott Jaschik
August 29, 2017
Comments
 
 

White nationalist posters appeared on the campus of Weber State University Monday, the first day of classes, The Deseret News reported. The posters, which were quickly removed, said "diversity is a code word for white genocide." The posters violated university rules in that outside groups must seek permission before putting up posters.

 

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Earning a Degree to Go to Camp
Design Learning Outcomes
to Change the World
Between Division III Athletes and Professors

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Defense of Millennials
5 Sweeping Student Tech Generalizations From a Sample Size of 2
Harvey
Analyzing the ECAR Trends to Watch 2017 Report
Guest Post: Ed Tech's Collision Course
NYC Street Photographer Donato DiCamillo, in the Deep South

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top