White Nationalist Posters Appear at Weber State
August 29, 2017
White nationalist posters appeared on the campus of Weber State University Monday, the first day of classes, The Deseret News reported. The posters, which were quickly removed, said "diversity is a code word for white genocide." The posters violated university rules in that outside groups must seek permission before putting up posters.
