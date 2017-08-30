Title

As Harvey Shifts a Bit, Baton Rouge Colleges Close

By

Scott Jaschik
August 30, 2017
Comments
 
 

Tropical Storm Harvey has not moved enough away from Houston to provide relief to the colleges (and everyone else) there, but some movement of the storm has Baton Rouge area colleges closing today. Baton Rouge Community College, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Louisiana State University at Baton Rouge and Southern University at Baton Rouge all announced that they would be closed today.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Newsworthy?
Earning a Degree to Go to Camp
Design Learning Outcomes
to Change the World

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

No Soup For You!
Don't Let a Crisis Become Your Legacy
3 Counterintuitive Higher Ed Lessons From the NYPD Replacing 36,000 Smartphones
What's New and Where It Fits
In Defense of Millennials
5 Sweeping Student Tech Generalizations From a Sample Size of 2

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top