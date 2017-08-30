search
Title
As Harvey Shifts a Bit, Baton Rouge Colleges Close
August 30, 2017
Tropical Storm Harvey has not moved enough away from Houston to provide relief to the colleges (and everyone else) there, but some movement of the storm has Baton Rouge area colleges closing today. Baton Rouge Community College, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Louisiana State University at Baton Rouge and Southern University at Baton Rouge all announced that they would be closed today.
