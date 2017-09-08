Title

30 Arrested at Faculty Protest of Trump DACA Policy

Scott Jaschik
September 8, 2017
More than 30 people were arrested Thursday for blocking traffic in Cambridge, Mass. as part of a protest by Boston-area faculty members of President Trump's announcement this week that he would phase out a program that gives legal status to immigrants brought by their parents, without authorization, to the United States, The Boston Globe reported. The professors involved said it was important to stand up for their students who fear they could be deported under the Trump policy.

 

