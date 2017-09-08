Title
IBM Will Invest $240 Million on Joint Lab With MIT
September 8, 2017
IBM and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced Thursday that the company will spend $240 million on a joint lab with MIT focused on artificial intelligence. "The collaboration aims to advance AI hardware, software and algorithms related to deep learning and other areas; increase AI’s impact on industries, such as health care and cybersecurity; and explore the economic and ethical implications of AI on society," said the announcement.
