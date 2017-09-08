Title

IBM Will Invest $240 Million on Joint Lab With MIT

By

Scott Jaschik
September 8, 2017
Comments
 
 

IBM and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced Thursday that the company will spend $240 million on a joint lab with MIT focused on artificial intelligence. "The collaboration aims to advance AI hardware, software and algorithms related to deep learning and other areas; increase AI’s impact on industries, such as health care and cybersecurity; and explore the economic and ethical implications of AI on society," said the announcement.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Anger to Action for Dreamers
What Should We Do About Our Comments?
Manning the Gender Barricades

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thoughts on Thinking Out Loud
Changing the Swing of Things
2 Ideas to Improve Comments
How Long Should One Stay?
All Things in Moderation
And the Segue of the Week Award Goes to…

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top