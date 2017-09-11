search
Admissions Insider: Homeschooled Student's Transcript Might Be for a Cat
September 11, 2017
In this week’s “Admissions Insider”:
- Revoked admissions offer by University of Rochester raises questions about lack of oversight of transcripts from homeschooled students. Experts see the real risk is lack of information about curriculum, not fraud.
- National Association for College Admission Counseling is preparing for a new direction for its ethics code.
- Women’s colleges accept trans applicants. What about men's colleges?
And more …
