Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina Colleges Close for Irma

After Florida colleges last week announced a spate of closures in response to Hurricane Irma, colleges in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina are following suit as the storm -- a Category 4 when it made landfall in Florida Sunday -- heads north. The shifting nature of the storm has also caused more closures in Florida, with St. Petersburg College, on the west coast of the state, announcing Sunday that it would be closing until further notice.

As of Sunday, at least 24 colleges in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina have canceled classes in some capacity, while many more remain closed in Florida.

Lengths of closures and details of evacuation orders vary per college, but are available at the links below. In Georgia, at least eight colleges have closed as they brace for the storm, which is likely to lose strength the farther inland it travels.

In Alabama, at least five colleges have closed:

In South Carolina, at least 11 colleges have closed: