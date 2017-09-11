Anger Over DeVos as U Baltimore Commencement Speaker

Betsy DeVos is set to speak at the University of Baltimore’s fall 2017 commencement, and some on campus are not happy about it.

The announcement comes as the education secretary has irked some in the education field -- while earning praise from conservatives -- by promoting “school choice” policies, announcing a rewrite of Obama-era sexual assault regulations and suspending some Obama-era student loan regulations.

In a statement to local media, university executive vice president and provost Darlene Brannigan Smith defended choosing DeVos, although student government leaders apparently were not included in the discussion.

"Throughout our nearly 100-year history, UB has pursued a commitment to intellectual engagement and an array of opinions; this is a foundational goal at our institution and is today expressed in our invitation to the secretary to speak to and get to know our community."

DeVos was booed by some students when she delivered a spring commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black institution in Florida. Nearly 2,500 people have signed a petition asking the University of Baltimore to find another commencement speaker.

“UB is a place that supports social justice, and students consistently fight for what is right in the Baltimore community,” the petition reads. “Ms. DeVos seems to go against the very core of so many of UB's values and makes our mission statement look to be a mockery.”