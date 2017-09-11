Bryn Mawr Stops Use of Late President's Name on Buildings

Bryn Mawr College has suspended use of the name Thomas on buildings that have been called Thomas Great Hall and Thomas Library. The college is currently investigating its history and honors for figures who may have had views that are inconsistent with the college's values.

President Kim Cassidy announced to the college that use of the Thomas name would be suspended now, pending the work of a panel studying the college's history. Thomas refers to M. Carey Thomas (right), who was president of the college from 1894 to 1922, and is considered to have been a champion of women's higher education. But as Cassidy noted, she was a racist and anti-Semite who worked to keep Jews from teaching at or enrolling at Bryn Mawr.