Snapchat Teams With College Newspapers

Snapchat is introducing hyperlocal news coverage with help from college and university newspapers.

The social media app announced that it was partnering with four college newspapers to expand its news coverage to a younger audience. University of California, Berkeley’s The Daily Californian, Texas A&M University’s The Battalion, Syracuse’s The Daily Orange, and the University of Wisconsin at Madison’s The Badger Herald will begin publishing weekly news highlights, called Stories, on the app. The editorial teams of many more college outlets are reportedly in talks with Snap Inc. and could soon follow suit.

Like other traditional media outlets, such as The Washington Post and The Economist, college newspapers will be able to include paid Snap Ads in their content to generate revenue. The college newspaper Stories will only be available to students who have their location enabled on the Snapchat app and are on campus.