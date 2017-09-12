Title

Iowa State Business School Gets $50 Million Gift

Paul Fain
September 12, 2017
Iowa State University on Monday announced a gift of $50 million to its business school, which will be renamed the Debbie and Jerry Ivy College of Business. Jerry Ivy, who earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa State in 1953, is currently president and CEO of Auto-Chlor System.

