New Guidance for Trustees on Free Speech Issues

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges has issued a new white paper with guidelines to help leaders with the difficult issues of free speech and expression.

With protests and other free speech issues expected to take center stage on many campuses this fall, AGB brought together 25 experts, including higher education leaders and legal scholars, this summer, creating the paper. It intends the paper as a way to help universities protect free speech rights and academic freedom while still weighing safety issues.

It includes six guidelines: