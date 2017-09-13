Senate Bill Addresses Access for Homeless Students

Senator Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, and Senator Ron Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced a bill Tuesday that aims to better connect homeless students and foster youth with the financial support they need to attend college.

The bill would streamline the verification process to determine that a student is independent and remove requirements that they must have that status redetermined every year they are in school. It would also require that homeless and foster students be charged in-state tuition rates. And the bill would direct colleges and universities to publicize financial aid and resources available for those students and to set up a single point of contact on campus to help them find and obtain assistance.