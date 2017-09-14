Title

Apology to Professor Raul Pacheco-Vega

By

Scott Jaschik
September 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

Inside Higher Ed’s “GradHacker” blog this week featured a post about an “Everything Notebook” in which graduate students could organize much of the material they have for many projects. Inside Higher Ed was not aware at the time that Raul Pacheco-Vega, an assistant professor in the public administration division of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching, in Mexico, has for some time used the phrase “everything notebook” to describe a similar concept. Had Inside Higher Ed realized this, the piece would not have been published without crediting Professor Pacheco-Vega with the idea. Since the piece was published without such credit, Inside Higher Ed has removed it from its website. We apologize to Professor Pacheco-Vega for failing to credit his idea.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What’s Wrong With the Attack on Amy Wax
Global Threat Assessment
The Numbers Won’t Speak for Themselves

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Amplify Your Voice and Make an Impact!
Meeting Demand for Response to Current Events
The Not-Yet File
4 Half-Baked Thoughts About the $999 iPhone X and Higher Ed Costs
Tales from the Tabs: Apps, Leadership, Students, and Digital in 14 Links
In the Loop: Staying Involved as a Late-Stage Grad Student

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top