Apology to Professor Raul Pacheco-Vega

Inside Higher Ed’s “GradHacker” blog this week featured a post about an “Everything Notebook” in which graduate students could organize much of the material they have for many projects. Inside Higher Ed was not aware at the time that Raul Pacheco-Vega, an assistant professor in the public administration division of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching, in Mexico, has for some time used the phrase “everything notebook” to describe a similar concept. Had Inside Higher Ed realized this, the piece would not have been published without crediting Professor Pacheco-Vega with the idea. Since the piece was published without such credit, Inside Higher Ed has removed it from its website. We apologize to Professor Pacheco-Vega for failing to credit his idea.