Title

Academic Minute: Wikipedia in the Classroom

By

Doug Lederman
September 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on The Academic Minute, Zachary J. McDowell, assistant professor in the department of communication at the University of Illinois at Chicago, discusses whether professors should use Wikipedia in their classes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Should We Be Worried
About High School Grade Inflation?
Worse Than It Sounds
What’s Wrong With the Attack on Amy Wax

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Sacrifices on the Altar of "Correctness"
Friday Fragments
Aging Parents and Higher Ed Careers
Guest Post: After Harvey, by Lee Matalone
Have Your Cake And Research It, Too
An Update from the Far-Away Reference Desk

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top