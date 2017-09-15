Title

Compilation on Adaptive Learning, Transformational Education and Next-Generation Assessment

By

Scott Jaschik
September 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Adaptive Learning, Transformational Education and Next-Generation Assessment." You may download the booklet here, free, and you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

