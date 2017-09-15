Title

Controversial Speaker Appears at Berkeley

Scott Jaschik
September 15, 2017
Ben Shapiro, the conservative writer, gave a talk at the University of California, Berkeley, Thursday night. Shapiro is among several highly controversial speakers scheduled to speak there this month, amid concerns that clashes between various protest groups could disrupt events. Many have also expressed opposition to Shapiro and others in ways that are not disruptive or violent, but disruptions of such events during the last academic year focused considerable attention on the ability of Berkeley to host such events, despite university policies in favor of free speech.

On Thursday night, Berkeley spent $600,000 on security, and also regulated access to much of the campus, The Los Angeles Times reported. Hundreds did protest, and four were arrested for carrying banned weapons.

On Twitter, Shapiro praised the security efforts:

 

 

 

