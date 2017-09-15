New Site on Higher Education Finance

Nate Johnson, a consultant and expert on higher education finance, has created a new website that seeks to spark a broader discussion about the sources of funding for higher education and their implications for low-income students.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supported the project, which is dubbed Understanding Higher Education Finance and features a briefing report. Johnson said the project covers the full range of financial sources that the nation's postsecondary system depends upon, including state appropriations, institutions themselves, students' parents and state and federal tax expenditures. "I'd like to have people think about it as more of an ecosystem," he said, rather than as discrete funding sources.

Competing priorities help shape much of higher education's revenue, according to the site.

"The result is a set of incentives and a competitive economic environment that makes it difficult for low-income students and the institutions that serve them to thrive," the report said.