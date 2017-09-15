Tennessee Restores Lady Vol Name

The University of Tennessee has re-established the nickname “Lady Vols” for women’s athletics teams, which former administrators dropped in 2014.

Officials including the university’s new athletics director and chancellor announced Thursday a return of both the Lady Vols nickname and logo. Lady Vols signage will also be restored to the university’s athletic facilities.

Team uniforms will feature the Lady Vols logo and color scheme, beginning in the 2018-19 academic year.

"By committing to restore the visibility of the Lady Vol brand and showing it the reverence it deserves," Jon Currie said, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel, "our Tennessee family can move forward, more united."

Jimmy Cheek, the former chancellor, and Dave Hart, the former athletic director, announced the change three years ago -- only women's basketball retained the name. Both administrators have since retired.

The university rolled back the Lady Vols name as a part of rebranding effort, sparking controversy among alumni.