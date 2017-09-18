search
Admissions Insider: ‘Should I Try to Be Less Asian?’
September 18, 2017
New in “Admissions Insider”:
- Attendees at National Association for College Admission Counseling meeting consider whether there is discrimination against Asian-American applicants to elite colleges, and whether perception of such bias has a negative impact on students.
- At another NACAC session, counselors consider whether “counseling while white” detracts from their effectiveness.
- Essay calls for provosts to oversee enrollment management.
