Georgia Tech Police Officer Shoots, Kills Student

A police officer at Georgia Institute of Technology fatally shot a student Saturday night, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The student was reportedly interacting oddly with police officers, and carrying a knife that video suggests he declined to drop, despite being urged to do so by police officers. The shooting is under investigation.

Scout Schultz, the student, was president of Georgia Tech's Pride Alliance, which issued this statement: "As you might have heard, last night we lost our president, Scout Schultz. We are all deeply saddened by what has occurred.... Scout always reminded us to think critically about the intersection of identities and how a multitude of factors play into one's experience on Tech's campus and beyond. We love you Scout and we will continue to push for change."