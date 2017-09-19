search
Title
$200 Million Gift for University of California, Irvine
September 19, 2017
The University of California, Irvine, on Monday announced a $200 million gift, the largest ever to the university, from Susan and Henry Samueli, longtime supporters of the university. The funds will be used for a health sciences college that the university says will be "focused on interdisciplinary integrative health."
