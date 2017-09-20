search
Title
Academic Minute: Breastfeeding and Babies' Tastes
September 20, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Rebecca Dunn, a professor in the health science program at Keene State College, explores what role a mother’s diet before and during breastfeeding can play in what their children find tasty. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
