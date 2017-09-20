Title

Academic Minute: Breastfeeding and Babies' Tastes

By

Doug Lederman
September 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Rebecca Dunn, a professor in the health science program at Keene State College, explores what role a mother’s diet before and during breastfeeding can play in what their children find tasty. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Unabomber On-Screen
Why Racial Preferences Remain Wrongheaded
Let's Trash Unsupported Course Requirements

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Standards and Standardization
How Big is the LMS Market?
How Fellows Should Prepare for Tax Time at the Start of the Academic Year
Lower Ed in Higher Ed
Content Indigestion Is a Thing
Full “Dad” Mode

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top