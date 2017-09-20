Accused Rochester Professor Placed on Leave

T. Florian Jaeger, a professor of brain and cognitive sciences at the University of Rochester, who is the subject of multiple complaints of sexual harassment, has been placed on leave, with his agreement, the university's board announced Tuesday. The university has maintained that its investigations found no basis for the allegations against Jaeger, but detailed accounts of the alleged harassment have led many at the university to question the institution's handling of the case, and to demand that Jaeger be fired. He has denied wrongdoing. The statement from the university board also announced the creation of a special panel that will investigate all matters related to the complaints that have been filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about Jaeger and the university's response to complaints about him.