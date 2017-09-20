search
Crash Kills 5 Students at Northeastern State
September 20, 2017
Five students at Northeastern State University, in Oklahoma, died Sunday night after the truck in which they were riding went through a guardrail and fell 35 feet into a river, The Tulsa World reported. The cause of the crash has not been determined. Students at the university held a vigil Monday night to honor the five who died.
