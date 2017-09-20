Title

Crash Kills 5 Students at Northeastern State

By

Scott Jaschik
September 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Vigil at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.Five students at Northeastern State University, in Oklahoma, died Sunday night after the truck in which they were riding went through a guardrail and fell 35 feet into a river, The Tulsa World reported. The cause of the crash has not been determined. Students at the university held a vigil Monday night to honor the five who died.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Unabomber On-Screen
Why Racial Preferences Remain Wrongheaded
Let's Trash Unsupported Course Requirements

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Standards and Standardization
How Big is the LMS Market?
How Fellows Should Prepare for Tax Time at the Start of the Academic Year
Lower Ed in Higher Ed
Content Indigestion Is a Thing
Full “Dad” Mode

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top