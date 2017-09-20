Title

Harvard’s ‘Disappointing’ 8.1% Endowment Return

By

Scott Jaschik
September 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Harvard Management Company, which manages Harvard University's endowment, announced that it ended the 2017 fiscal year having had a return of 8.1 percent, with the endowment's total value reaching $37.1 billion. Harvard's endowment is the largest of any college or university. A statement from N. P. Narvekar, CEO of the company, called the return "disappointing and not where it needs to be." Harvard's returns have in recent years lagged those of other wealthy universities, and Narvekar said he has started a series of changes that should improve the return rate over time.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology this month announced that its return for the last fiscal year was 14.3 percent.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Unabomber On-Screen
Why Racial Preferences Remain Wrongheaded
Let's Trash Unsupported Course Requirements

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Standards and Standardization
How Big is the LMS Market?
How Fellows Should Prepare for Tax Time at the Start of the Academic Year
Lower Ed in Higher Ed
Content Indigestion Is a Thing
Full “Dad” Mode

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top