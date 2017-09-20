Title

Study: High Textbook Prices Lead to Poor Grades

By

Lindsay McKenzie
September 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

A survey by e-textbook provider VitalSource has found that 50 percent of students who delayed buying textbooks because of high prices saw their grades suffer as a result.

The survey, conducted by market research company Wakefield Research, asked 1,000 students from four-year colleges in the U.S. and Canada about their textbook-buying habits. It found that 85 percent of students had delayed or avoided altogether purchasing textbooks for their courses, with 91 percent of these students citing cost as the reason. Half of the students said that their grades had been negatively impacted by their decision.

In a press release, Pep Carrera, chief operating officer of VitalSource, said, “In recent years, there has been a marked increase in the number of students who are forgoing course materials due to costs. This is alarming, but even more disturbing is the consequence this decision has on students’ grades.”

The survey also asked students about their attitude towards e-textbooks, and found that 88 percent felt they could earn better grades using interactive digital course materials that have features such as end-of-chapter quizzes and online note taking compared to traditional print materials.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Unabomber On-Screen
Why Racial Preferences Remain Wrongheaded
Let's Trash Unsupported Course Requirements

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Standards and Standardization
How Big is the LMS Market?
How Fellows Should Prepare for Tax Time at the Start of the Academic Year
Lower Ed in Higher Ed
Content Indigestion Is a Thing
Full “Dad” Mode

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top