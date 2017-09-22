Title
Brigham Young Will Provide Caffeinated Soft Drinks
September 22, 2017
Brigham Young University announced Thursday that it will start to sell caffeinated soft drinks on campus. Many in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Brigham Young is a part, avoid all caffeine. Brigham Young will still not sell coffee or highly caffeinated energy drinks. A statement from the university said that the change was about being responsive to students and others on campus. Noncaffeinated drinks will also continue to be offered.
