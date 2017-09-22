Title

Brigham Young Will Provide Caffeinated Soft Drinks

Scott Jaschik
September 22, 2017
Bottles of Coca-Cola.Brigham Young University announced Thursday that it will start to sell caffeinated soft drinks on campus. Many in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Brigham Young is a part, avoid all caffeine. Brigham Young will still not sell coffee or highly caffeinated energy drinks. A statement from the university said that the change was about being responsive to students and others on campus. Noncaffeinated drinks will also continue to be offered.

