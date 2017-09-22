Title

Campbell U Criticized for Anti-Trump Speaker

By

Scott Jaschik
September 22, 2017
Comments
 
 

Campbell University is being criticized by some conservatives for a scheduled talk next week by writer Lawrence Ross, who will be talking about racism on college campuses, The News and Observer reported. Critics are upset that Ross has tweeted that President Trump is a white supremacist. Some critics have said, inaccurately, that all students are being required to attend. Students are being encouraged to attend, and some Greek organizations have made attendance mandatory. The university has said that Ross was selected by a student panel, and that speakers of many views are invited to campus.

